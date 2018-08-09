UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting in Waldorf

UPDATE: On Thursday, August 9 at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her thirties with multiple gunshot wounds. She was flown to a hospital and is in serious condition. As officers canvassed the building, they discovered an adult male in the stairwell; he was deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A gun was recovered beside him. It is believed he is the man who shot the woman and that they were known to each other.

Detectives are in the process of positively identifying the man.

The investigation is ongoing.



