Arrest Made After Shots Fired at Birthday Party for 12-Year-Old Girl

On Saturday, August 4, 2018, at approximately 10:30 p.m.. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lee Drive in Lexington Park, for reports of a fight in progress with shots fired.

Investigation determined Tyrell Marquice Birdine, 17 of Lexington Park, was carrying a firearm on his person and discharged the weapon after a physical confrontation at a party.

Police spoke to the homeowner who advised she was hosting a birthday party for her daughter who just turned 12 years old and during the event, “Gucci” began to rap when an unknown male began to insult him. Soon after, the male subject came into the garage and punched Tyrell Birdine in the face, who was defending “Gucci.” At that time, she observed Birdine pull out a handgun from his waistband and point it at several individuals inside the garage as he began to walk out, waving the gun from side to side. Birdine was involved in an additional physical altercation outside of the residence for a moment before lifting the handgun towards the crowd of 100 to 200 teenagers and firing several rounds. One bullet struck the residence at 21411 Lee Drive, above the garage door while another struck the neighboring residence at 21407 Lee Drive, approximately four feet up from ground level.

Birdine fled the area on foot, and was ultimately apprehended on August 6, 2018, and charged as an adult with the following offenses:

Assault 1st Degree

Reckless Endangerment

Handgun on Person

Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime

Threat of Mass Violence

Possession of Firearm/Mino

Dangerous Weapon Conceal

Assault 2nd Degree

Birdine is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Skyler Lefave at (301) 475-4200 extension *1983 or by email at Skyler.Lefave@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

