Arrest Made After Shots Fired at Birthday Party for 12-Year-Old Girl

On Saturday, August 4, 2018, at approximately 10:30 p.m.. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lee Drive in Lexington Park, for reports of a fight in progress with shots fired.
Investigation determined Tyrell Marquice Birdine, 17 of Lexington Park, was carrying a firearm on his person and discharged the weapon after a physical confrontation at a party.
Police spoke to the homeowner who advised she was hosting a birthday party for her daughter who just turned 12 years old and during the event, “Gucci” began to rap when an unknown male began to insult him. Soon after, the male subject came into the garage and punched Tyrell Birdine in the face, who was defending “Gucci.” At that time, she observed Birdine pull out a handgun from his waistband and point it at several individuals inside the garage as he began to walk out, waving the gun from side to side. Birdine was involved in an additional physical altercation outside of the residence for a moment before lifting the handgun towards the crowd of 100 to 200 teenagers and firing several rounds. One bullet struck the residence at 21411 Lee Drive, above the garage door while another struck the neighboring residence at 21407 Lee Drive, approximately four feet up from ground level.
Birdine fled the area on foot, and was ultimately apprehended on August 6, 2018, and charged as an adult with the following offenses:
- Assault 1st Degree
- Reckless Endangerment
- Handgun on Person
- Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime
- Threat of Mass Violence
- Possession of Firearm/Mino
- Dangerous Weapon Conceal
- Assault 2nd Degree
Birdine is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Skyler Lefave at (301) 475-4200 extension *1983 or by email at Skyler.Lefave@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
So many questions.
1. A party for a 12 year old at 10:30 pm?
2. 100-200 guests for a 12 year olds party?
3. Rapping in the garage?
Who could predict that anything could go wrong?
Starting his career choice early…
Too much of a wimp to fight like a real man. He better prepare himself since they don’t allow guns in prison. Maybe he can become someone’s prison wife for protection.
Good job parents!!! Way to raise such a man! That face only his mother could love
Lol this kid went to school with me he’s in a gang called Fame.
Wonder how long he’ll last in jail or prison.his rapper name is T Raw now the other inmates are gonna find out how “gangsta” he really is.
A 12 year old girl is having a birthday party at 10:00 at night with 100-200 peaple?
A 17 year old guy is attending a 12 year old girl’s birthday party?
Am I missing part of the picture here?
I’m thinking the same thing?? what kind of parent allows this madness at her house for a darn 12yo? I BLAME THE PARENTS CLEARLY THEY DON’T KNOW HOW TO PARENT SMDH!!
You aren’t missing anything…I thought the same…Sad
They all cousins!
Obviously your not keeping up with the way things are around here , Party’s are for all ages as long as there’s music
Not to mention a rapper as the guest of honor LMAO. Worthless, ghetto culture and parents for that matter. What a joke.
It was a party from 7-11. Yes for a 12 yr old. These 17yr olds walked to the party uninvited.
What the hell is in his mouth?
An overexaggeration. There was NOT 100 to 200 children there…. Facts not exaggerations. State true facts to build the case. Glad they got the punk,off streets.
SMNEWSNET: 100 to 200 was what was in the police report, # given by parent at party
Where did he get the firearm that question?
These chumps don’t know what its like to be in a “gang”. Inner city gangs have members who have no home, no love, and usually are impoverished. Our community is not yet that bad. Parents raise your kids