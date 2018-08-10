Leonardtown Man Arrested for Reckless Endangerment and Assault After Shooting Up House in Park Hall

On August 8, 2018, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Deputy Westphal of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 47000 block of Rosemary’s Lane in Park Hall, for a report of shots fired.

Investigation determined Jens Edwin Hanson, 42 of Leonardtown, confronted the victim, brandished a firearm, and fired a shot near the victim while the parties were outside. The victim proceeded into a residence, at which point Hanson fired several additional shots; the victim’s residence was struck as well as property outside the residence. Hanson left the scene and was located in his vehicle a short time later, and arrested.

Hanson was charged with the following offenses:

Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Reckless Endangerment

Malicious Destruction of Propert

Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Hanson is awaiting an appearance before the District Court Commissioner at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Deputy Tyler Westphal at (301) 475-4200 extension *8017 or by email at Tyler.Westphal@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

