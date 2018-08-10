Police and Owners of Liquor Stores in St. Mary’s County Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Bottle Thieves

August 10, 2018

The three females in the video below were caught stealing from ABC Liquors and HV Liquors in California, and are suspects in a theft and property damage at 2000 Liquors in Lexington Park. They were also identified by two other stores as coming into their stores attempting to steal bottles of liquor.

In the video below one of the females can be seen taunting the owner and using racial slurs after being told to leave the store.

If you know the identity of these females please leave a comment below, or contact Deputy Tyler Westphal at (301) 475-4200 extension *8017 or by email at Tyler.Westphal@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


