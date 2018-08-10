Shirley Butler went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, August 18, 2018 from 10:00 am until time of service 11:00 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. Interment immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD. In lieu of flowers please make donations on her behalf to www.thelungevityfoundation.org

