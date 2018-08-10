Timothy Andrew Quade, “Timmy Bone”, 39, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on August 4, 2018. Born on November 18, 1978, he was the son of Carol Quade and Franklin Quade, Sr. of Mechanicsville, MD. Timmy is survived by his finance M. Dawn Delozier of Mechanicsville, MD. As well as his children; Jayden Quade, Gabriel Quade and Step Son Sebastian Yotko all of Mechanicsville, MD. He is survived by his siblings Mary Williams of Mechanicsville, MD and Frankie Quade, Jr. of Hollywood, MD. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD. Timmy attended Chopticon High School and was a carpenter.

The family will receive friends on August 9, 2018 from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor George Jarboe and Pastor Donna Jarboe officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Mechanicsville, MD.