Joseph “Joe” Charles Jackson, Sr., 64 of St. Inigoes, MD passed away on August 7, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Born May 16, 1954 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Louise Alice Jackson and Robert Lee Jackson.

Joe is survived by his son Joe (Julie) Jackson, Jr., of Hollywood, MD, his companion Shana Mandeville of St. Inigoes, MD, Grandchildren; Dylan, Carmen, Kelcie and Kinley Jackson all of Hollywood, MD, and brother; James Jackson of Viroqua, WI. Joe graduated from Ryken High school in 1972, he was a Program Manager for the U.S. Government working at Patuxent River Naval Station.

Joe was an avid golfer and poker player who also participated for many years in the St. Mary’s County softball league and Tuesday night pool league. He spent 36 years working on NAS Patuxent River for various departments. To name a few CSD, Supply, Hazmat and retired from the government in 2013.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August13, 2018 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a Service will be held at 10:00AM with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be Dylan Jackson, John Abell, Sr. John Bean, Jerry Denton, and Les Koslofsky. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Carmen Jackson, Kelcie Jackson, Kinley Jackson.