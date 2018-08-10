Virgil Ellis Pool, Sr. 94, of Leonardtown, MD (formerly of Miami, FL) passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD with his family at his side.

He was born on October 10, 1923 in Chambersburg, IL to the late Archie and Helen Metz Pool.

In 1941 Virgil enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country as a pilot flying B-42 Bombers in World War II until his Honorable Discharge in December 1946. During his service he earned the American Theatre Ribbon and World War II Victory Ribbon. In October 1944, Virgil married his beloved wife, Elise Bragg Pool. Together, they celebrated over 71 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in March 2016. He was employed over 30 years as a dedicated owner of Virgil Pool Insurance as an insurance agent. His family was his greatest joy and he enjoyed spending his time with them. He was also an avid golfer. He was a member of Fellowship Bible Church in Winchester, VA. He started Northwest Baptist Church in Miami, FL. He was a charter member, Churchman, Chairmen of the Deacons, Lifetime members of the Gideon’s and participated on many committees.

Virgil is survived by his sons, Virgil Ellis Pool, Jr. of Daytona Beach, FL and James Edward Pool, Sr. (Vickie) of Tall Timbers, MD; his grandchildren, James Pool, Jr (Rachel) of Winchester, VA and Tammy Willen (James) of California, MD; his great grandchildren: Henry Pool, Calvin Pool, Gunnar Willen and Kara Willen; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his wife, Elise Bragg Pool.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, August 12, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by James Pool, Jr. at 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172.

