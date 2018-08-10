Robert Margerum “Bob” Kirk, 72

Robert Margerum “Bob” Kirk passed away at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s on August 3, 2018 in Callaway, Maryland at the age of 72.

He was born on September 13, 1945 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to David Baldwin Kirk and Dorothy Lorraine (Rickert) Kirk. He graduated from Susquehanna University with a degree in Biology. In 1965, Bob enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country in Viet Nam as a Navy Corpsman until his Honorable Discharge in September 1969. During his service he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Viet Nam Service Medal with 3 stars, and Viet Nam Campaign Medal.

He married Donna Louise Hampton in 1969 with whom he had three children. His career as a Quality Assurance manager in the food industry led him to jobs at Alpo in Allentown, PA, Armour Dial in Fort Madison, IA, and Sunshine Biscuits in Columbus, GA. He spent his retirement years in service to the Veterans Alliance of North Georgia where he was an active bugler, Toastmasters International where he served as a chapter officer, and youth mentorship in the Forsyth County Schools.

Bob was an avid writer, public speaker, gardener, and trumpet player. He enjoyed classical music as well as heavy metal. He loved words and the craft of writing and entertaining others with his turns of phrase. He was, for many years, an enthusiastic cyclist who competed in numerous long-distance rides and races including the Assault on Mt. Mitchell and the Bike Ride Across Georgia. He enjoyed the outdoors and especially the mountains of North Georgia where he hiked and camped often.

Bob is survived by his children: David A. Kirk of Hollywood, MD; Tricia K. Hans of Seattle, WA; and Amy K. Leonard of Decatur, GA; his seven grandchildren, and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his brother, James Kirk.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Veterans Alliance can be made in his honor. Mail checks to:

Harold Light. 6532 Valley Stream Way, Cumming, GA 30040. Checks payable to The Veterans Alliance