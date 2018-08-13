House Fire Reported in Lusby

On Saturday, August 11, 2018, at approximately 6:35 a.m., Firefighters from Solomons, St. Leonard, Bay District, Hollywood, Leonardtown and surrounding companies responded to 13042 Mill Creek Road, in Lusby, for the reported house fire.

Prior to firefighters arriving on scene, dispatchers advised they had multiple callers stating the rear of the house was on fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 1-story single family residence with heavy fire showing from the rear of the house.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to assist in the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

One Response to House Fire Reported in Lusby

  1. Anonymous on August 13, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I bet it was Arson… this house looks to be in the middle of a Foreclosure.

    

