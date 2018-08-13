Man Found on Beach at Point Lookout State Park Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Saturday, August 11, 2018, at approximately 6:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue responded to Point Lookout Road, at Point Lookout State Park, for the reported unknown medical problem, possibly a subject not breathing.

Dispatches advised there was a male on the beach with a severe head injuries and no other details available.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the 911 caller had found the male unresponsive with a lacerations to his head on the beach of Point Lookout State Park.

A helicopter was requested for the patients injuries. Upon arrival of Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2, the subject was alert and talking before being transported to an area trauma center for his injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.