Search Warrant Leads to Arrest of Waldorf Man and Recovery of Illegal Drugs

On Tuesday, August 7 at approximately 6:05 a.m., detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section and officers assigned to the Emergency Services Team served a search warrant in the 2300 block of Alava Court in Waldorf.
Officers located a quantity of marijuana, heroin, methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (molly), three digital scales, and other distribution-related paraphernalia. More than $8,000 in cash was also located.
Ronald Matthew Tibbs, III, 26, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and other related charges.
Cmon RT3…
The black Rapunzel with rope hair.
Gotta have the tat, but the slogan seems out of place on a druggie criminal.
The bottom part says “All Others Pay Cash.”
In God we trust and the judges. Based on his criminal history this turd should be in jail.