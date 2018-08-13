Search Warrant Leads to Arrest of Waldorf Man and Recovery of Illegal Drugs

On Tuesday, August 7 at approximately 6:05 a.m., detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section and officers assigned to the Emergency Services Team served a search warrant in the 2300 block of Alava Court in Waldorf.

Officers located a quantity of marijuana, heroin, methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (molly), three digital scales, and other distribution-related paraphernalia. More than $8,000 in cash was also located.

Ronald Matthew Tibbs, III, 26, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and other related charges.

