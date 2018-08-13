Search Warrant Leads to Arrest of Waldorf Man and Recovery of Illegal Drugs

August 13, 2018
Ronald Matthew Tibbs, III, 26, of Waldorf

Ronald Matthew Tibbs, III, 26, of Waldorf

On Tuesday, August 7 at approximately 6:05 a.m., detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section and officers assigned to the Emergency Services Team served a search warrant in the 2300 block of Alava Court in Waldorf.

Officers located a quantity of marijuana, heroin, methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (molly), three digital scales, and other distribution-related paraphernalia. More than $8,000 in cash was also located.

Ronald Matthew Tibbs, III, 26, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and other related charges.

Ronald Matthew Tibbs, III, 26, of Waldorf

Ronald Matthew Tibbs, III, 26, of Waldorf

This entry was posted on August 13, 2018 at 7:01 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to Search Warrant Leads to Arrest of Waldorf Man and Recovery of Illegal Drugs

  1. woot on August 13, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Cmon RT3…

    Reply
  2. They Call Me Mr. Tibbs! on August 13, 2018 at 7:30 am

    The black Rapunzel with rope hair.

    Gotta have the tat, but the slogan seems out of place on a druggie criminal.

    Reply
    • The Sausage Brain Lives on August 13, 2018 at 8:21 am

      The bottom part says “All Others Pay Cash.”

      Reply
  3. Ted Nugent on August 13, 2018 at 8:56 am

    In God we trust and the judges. Based on his criminal history this turd should be in jail.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.