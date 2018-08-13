Drunk Driver who Hit Police Officer All Smiles for Booking Photo

In May of 2017, Michael Austin Mattingly, of Mechanicsville, was found guilty of causing a life-threatening injury to another as a result of the person’s negligently driving a motor vehicle while the person is under the influence of alcohol.

Mattingly was sentenced to 3 years in jail with 2 of them suspended. Mattingly requested an appeal in the case and in November of 2017, Judge Michael J. Stamm dismissed the three charges of life-threatening injury by vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

On August 8, 2018, Judge Michael J. Stamm sentenced Michael Austin Mattingly, 22, of Mechanicsville to one year in the St. Mary’s County Detention Center with work release permitted.

On Wednesday, December 7, 2016, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Corporal Shaun Carberry of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was assisting a disabled vehicle on Chaptico Road in the area of Budds Creek Road, when he was struck by a motor vehicle.

The investigation revealed, the driver of the striking vehicle, Michael Austin Mattingly, 21, of Mechanicsville, left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the disabled vehicle, which subsequently struck Corporal Carberry. As Corporal Carberry saw the oncoming vehicle, he pushed the driver of the disabled vehicle out of harm’s way to avoid the driver being struck. The operator of the striking vehicle, Mattingly, remained on scene. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Driving Under the Influence.

