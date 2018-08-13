Drunk Driver who Hit Police Officer All Smiles for Booking Photo

In May of 2017, Michael Austin Mattingly, of Mechanicsville, was found guilty of causing a life-threatening injury to another as a result of the person’s negligently driving a motor vehicle while the person is under the influence of alcohol.
Mattingly was sentenced to 3 years in jail with 2 of them suspended. Mattingly requested an appeal in the case and in November of 2017, Judge Michael J. Stamm dismissed the three charges of life-threatening injury by vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
On August 8, 2018, Judge Michael J. Stamm sentenced Michael Austin Mattingly, 22, of Mechanicsville to one year in the St. Mary’s County Detention Center with work release permitted.
On Wednesday, December 7, 2016, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Corporal Shaun Carberry of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was assisting a disabled vehicle on Chaptico Road in the area of Budds Creek Road, when he was struck by a motor vehicle.
The investigation revealed, the driver of the striking vehicle, Michael Austin Mattingly, 21, of Mechanicsville, left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the disabled vehicle, which subsequently struck Corporal Carberry. As Corporal Carberry saw the oncoming vehicle, he pushed the driver of the disabled vehicle out of harm’s way to avoid the driver being struck. The operator of the striking vehicle, Mattingly, remained on scene. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Driving Under the Influence.
So he smiled. Does this mean he has no remorse or is not sorry for what he did? Yes, he deserves to go to jail. No question. But, practice JOURNALISM, not SENSATIONALISM. I’m afraid SMNEWSNET has become Baynet JR. Just another National Enquirer on a local level pandering to the hype-hungry hippos for click bait.
A question for “research”. Is the simple act of publishing a booking photo now considered “SENSATIONALISM”?
All of it revolves around who he paid and how much. It’s how America has worked from the beginning.
Maybe but it’s also that he’s got a last name that puts him in the good ole boys club of southern maryland who are protected by the judges and get away with things like multiple duis, drug charges, domestic violence, at this point I’m pretty sure they’d get away with murder.
Drunk and he almost kills someone and they give him a year with work release. People, we really need to vote these judges out. He will learn nothing from this. The judges put very little value on innocent peoples lives.
The really scary part is that Stamm is one of the harsher sentencers.
A year is a long time, seems fair. You republitards think someone should spend their life for a little mistake.
You democrap idiot,he got work release so he will just be spending the night in jail.What do you mean a little mistake? He almost killed a police officer.
A little mistake, a little f-ing mistake? I would hate to see what you would call a big mistake. You are what is wrong with this society, other than this idiot that is getting away with “attempted murder”. A little mistake is overdrawing your checking account when you thought you had money in there, a little mistake is forgetting to send in your child’s permission slip for a school field trip. This idiot drank and then got behind the wheel of a vehicle, he almost killed a person. This was no little mistake.
That’s that good old boy Network at work,,, sure is nice to be White Saint Mary’s,,,,
Yep. Plus his last name is Mattingly. That last name will get you very far in the state of MD. McKay, Knott and several others will too.
Thank you! These local news sites don’t post about the majority of crimes committed by the good ole boys club! I’m waiting for one of them to lose control beating a wife or girlfriend and kill the victim so we can all watch them walk away with taps on the wrist for murder charges, maybe then we’ll get these jokes, I mean judges, out.
Or maybe it’s because he paid for a lawyer. Ever think of that? The sentencing is typical for that sort of case with a halfway decent lawyer, actually harsher than usual. But no, it’s probably about race, racist.
Judge Stamm makes our legal system a total joke. He has to go!
Judge Stamm just gave a big middle finger to that officer and to the county. Keep voting Democrat people.
It doesn’t have anything to do with religious or political crap, it’s because he’s a Mattingly. You are a special kind of stupid.
That’s because he is a white boy if black he would be locked up and white people make your smart comments now.o he a good boy
So it’s now ok to drive drunk and hit a police car, almost killing 2 people? If your in the county’s good old boy system you just get slapped on the wrist and told I got your back??
It’s WRONG! There is no excuse for lack of justice. Money and name should only be seen in the black and white era of Sunday movies. Watch and see the future of this young man. Lack of values and morals don’t discriminate!