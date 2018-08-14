Police Respond to Pegg Road Shell and Find Two Overdose Victims in Vehicle

On Monday, August 13, 2018, at approximately 9:45 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the Lexington Park Shell Station on Three Notch Road and Pegg Road, for the report of a female unconscious in a vehicle.

Personnel arrived on scene and found two subjects unresponsive in the vehicle, suffering from apparent overdoses.

They were able to revive the male and female subjects with a multiple doses of naloxone (Narcan) and transported both patients to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and updates will be provided when they become available.

