UPDATE: Police Identify 50-Year-Old Male Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Lexington Park

UPDATE 8/14/2018: On August 13, 2018, at approximately 9:24 p.m. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical personnel responded to the 18000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Bay Forest Road in Lexington Park, for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival the pedestrian was found deceased. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.

Initial investigation determined Richard Lee Summers Jr., 50 of Lexington Park, was walking in the northbound lane of Three Notch Road, while partially covered with a dark blanket. Summers was struck by a 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport Minivan operated by Michelle Miles, 32, of Lexington Park. Miles continued to her residence after striking Summers, believing she had struck a deer. Miles determined it was possible a pedestrian had been struck, and 911 was contacted to report the collision. Miles did not report any injuries from the collision.

At this time, alcohol and Summers being illegally in the roadway, appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision that has not yet provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Corporal Christopher Beyer at (301) 475-4200 extension *8804, or by email at Christopher.Beyer@stmarysmd.com.

8/13/2018: On Monday, August 13, 2018, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Bay Forest Road and Three Notch Road for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

A 911 caller reported that his sister had said she had thought she hit a deer, however when the called returned to the scene he found a body on the side of the road and he thought they were deceased.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a pedestrian off the roadway just north of Rod n Reel.

A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



