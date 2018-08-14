La Plata Man Steals Thousands of Dollars Worth of Lottery Tickets and Liquor from Employer

On July 26, 2018, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a deputy from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office went to Ollie’s Bar and Liquor at 6970 Hawthorne Road, La Plata, for the report of a theft.

Police made contact with the owner who reported that employee James Travis Breiner, 34, of La Plata, had been stealing Maryland Lottery tickets from the business when he works.

On or about July 25, 2018, the owner saw that the bank account that is only used for Maryland Lottery deposits and payments was in the negative, he advised this does not happen, he checked the deposits and they were correct which showed him lottery books were being activated and not logged.

On August 5, 2018, James Breiner showed up to Ollie’s Bar and Liquor as scheduled and the owner actively watched Breiner steal the following:

bag of groceries with a value of $30.00

bag containing various bottles of liquor with a value of $140.00

case of Corona beer with a value of $30.00

56 pick 3 games with a value of $56.00

Keno games with a value of $17.00

Maryland Lottery scratch off tickets with a value of $1,840.00

two Maryland Lottery books with a minimum value of $600.00

5 bottles of Fireball liquor with a value of $5.00

1 bag of chips with a value of $1.00

1 Corona beer with a value of $2.00

The total value stolen was $2,721.00.

The owner advised Breiner stole one entire Maryland Lottery book and placed it in his vehicle. Breiner took several tickets out of the display holding the Maryland Lottery ticket books, he then scratched off the barcode, and scanned them to see if they were winners, if it was a winner he placed the ticket in his pocket until no customers were around and he could cash it out, if the ticket was a loser, he ripped it up and placed in the trash can near the exit, Breiner also put the winning lottery tickets he couldn’t cash out in his pocket.

Breiner loaded up a large paper bag with groceries and took it to his vehicle. He has also carried out stolen liquor to his vehicle during his shift. Breiner passed all points of sale and did not pay for any of the Maryland Lottery tickets, liquor, or groceries. Breiner does pay for some of the Keno and Pick 3 with the stolen money from the scratch off ticket winnings taken from the cash register.

At 9:00 p.m.,Breiner shut down the liquor store as scheduled and counted out both the Maryland Lottery Register and Liquor register. Breiner left the store without paying for any of the stolen property.

When Breiner left the store and went to his vehicle he was placed under arrest.

Breiner was transported to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Waldorf where he confessed to the days thefts and other thefts from Ollie’s Bar. He told police he is in debit and needed the money to help pay off his credit cards,

Breiner was charged with theft $1,500 to $25,000, theft $100 to $1,500, and theft under $100. More charges are expected.

Detective C. Gilroy is investigating.

