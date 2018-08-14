Three Hundred Ten Pound Shark Caught off Cedar Point in St. Mary’s County

August 14, 2018

Southern Marylander’s have been sharing a photo of a 310 pound bull shark on Facebook for the past 24 hours.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed that Larry”Boo” Powley accidentally caught a 310-pound, 8.6-foot long bull shark off Cedar Point in St. Mary’s County.

The bull shark, known to consume fish, sharks and rays in fresh and shallow waters while in the Chesapeake Bay.

Powley caught the bull shark on Monday August 13, 2018.




  1. AliceW on August 14, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    And why was it not released? The hook would have dissolved in its mouth in several weeks.

  2. MikeinMorganza on August 14, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    WOW! Way to go Boo!

  3. Rob Stark on August 14, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    In the water no less…

