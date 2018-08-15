Suddenly on Wednesday, August 9, 2018 Kenneth Barnes went home to be with the lord. Family and friends will unite on August 17, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment is private. Monetary donations to help with the funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated. Donations may be made directly to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home via credit card, money order, cash or certified check. No personal checks accepted.

