Suddenly on Friday, August 10, 2018 Kameca T. Smith departed this earthly life in Washington, DC. Family and friends will unite on August 20, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Galilee Baptist Church, 2101 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD 20746. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Washington, DC. Monetary donations to help with the funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated. Donations may be made directly to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home via credit card, money order, cash or certified check. No personal checks accepted.

