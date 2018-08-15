TSgt. Bobby Wayne March (USAF, Ret.), 82, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away Monday, August 6, 2018, at his home.

He was born on April 14, 1936 in Wilburton, OK, to the late George W. March and Cecile Caselman March.

On January 9, 1958 Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country until his retirement in 1975 as a Technical Sergeant. He served during the Korean War. In June 1976, he married his beloved wife, Elizabeth C. March. Together they celebrated over 35 wonderful years of marriage until her passing in March 2012. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for ManTech as a mechanic for many years. He enjoyed traveling especially to Oklahoma to visit his family. He was a skilled handyman and took pride in fixing many things. He was a Dallas Cowboy fan, enjoyed playing cards, and was a World War II history buff. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.

He was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association Lodge 93 and the American Legion Post 255.

Bob is survived by his children, Mary Tenenbaum (Todd) of Millersville, MD and Robert March of Lexington Park, MD; his sisters, Margaret Newsom, Rita Ann Shank; his grandchildren: Jacob March, Brandon Tenenbaum, Katie March, Jack Tenenbaum; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife and his brothers, George March and Bill March.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fleet Reserve Association Lodge 93 on September 6, 2018 at 5:30p.m.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic School, P.O. Box 259, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.