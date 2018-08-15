Randy Mark Webb, 58 of Hollywood, MD passed away on August 11, 2018 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. Randy was born on January 24, 1960 to the late Richard and Doris Webb of Highlands, NC. Randy enjoyed spending time with family; Bass fishing, Nascar, Pittsburgh Steelers, corn hole and coaching softball. He was a self-employed carpenter.

In addition to his parents, Randy was predeceased by his brothers, David, William and James Webb.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Penny Annette Webb; son, Randy Mark Webb, Jr.; daughter, Arlene Dean; brothers, Freddie and Johnny Webb, and sister June Henry. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Rebecca and Victoria Webb, Jackson and Davis Dean and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for Randy’s Life Celebration Visitation on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 from 10am to 12pm. Funeral Services will be at 12pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be: Randy Webb, Jr., Jeremy Dean, James Rowley, Matthew Mattingly, Grant Zachary and Shane Webb.

LIFE CELEBRATION VISITATION is on Tuesday August 14, 2018 , 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home.

FUNERAL SERVICE is on Tuesday August 14, 2018 , 12:00 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home.

INTERMENT is on Tuesday August 14, 2018 , 1:30 PM at Charles Memorial Gardens