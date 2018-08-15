Jacob Ray Uptain (Jake), 62, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on July 23rd, 2018 in California, Maryland.

A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 17th, 2018 at a to be announced location.

Jake Uptain was born on November 21st, 1955 in Miami, Arizona to Raymond and Maxine Uptain. He married Leslie Latscha on June 2nd, 1984. He worked as a head sawman in a cabinet shop for many years before he retired and took on the role of stay at home father. He was a loving son, brother, husband and father. He was the rock of his children’s home who supported them and guided them. Before he settled down and got married he enjoyed taking road trips across the country on his motorcycle, and even spent a couple of years living off of the back of his motorcycle. He enjoyed a good glass of sweet tea, going shooting, fishing and hunting. His greatest joy was playing with his grandchildren. He was a craftsman at heart and loved woodworking and leatherwork.

He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Maxine Uptain, his brother Joe Uptain, his daughter Donna Jo Reeder and his son Jacob Raymond Uptain.

He is survived by his ex-wife Leslie Latscha. His sisters Mary Lou Roberts and Linda Sue Simmons. His daughter Jessica Kozel, her husband James and their daughter Katya. His daughter Christie Hayes, her husband Ronald and their children William, Winnifrid, and Derek. His grandchildren from Donna Jo and Cody Reeder, Desia Rae, Brandy, Angaliegh, and Elliegh. His great grandchildren Kayla Lyman, Rebecka Jo Green, Sandra Elisabeth Green and Stephanie Jo Walker-Reeder.

