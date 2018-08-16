College of Southern Maryland Announces September 2018 Events

Leonardtown Campus Wellness and Aquatics Closes for Maintenance. 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 – Tuesday, Sept. 4. Leonardtown Campus, Building D, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. During this closure, the College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus competition pool will be drained and receive a new plaster coat and the fitness center will receive a new floor and be painted. Wellness and Aquatic Center membership holders may use the Wellness Center at the CSM Prince Frederick Campus, located at 115 Williams Road in Prince Frederick, or the Wellness and Aquatic Center at the La Plata Campus, located at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata, Aug. 27-31. www.csmd.edu/go/fit. 301-539-4760.

CSM Holiday: Labor Day. Sept. 1-3. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. Sept. 1-3. CSM will be closed for the Labor Day holiday Sept. 1-3. www.csmd.edu.

First Day of Fall Semester and Mini-session I. Sept. 4. Fall semester begins at the College of Southern Maryland. Classes begin for fall 2018 full-term (15-week session) and fall mini-session I (seven-week session).

“Rest Area” Exhibit by Rob O’Neil. Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sept. 4 – Oct. 4. La Plata Campus Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery Exhibition, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The first exhibit of the College of Southern Maryland’s 2018-19 season will feature work by Rob O’Neil. https://www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/visual-arts/hungerford-gallery/index. 301-934-7828.

CSM 60th Birthday Bash. 6 p.m., Sept. 14. Legends Club within the Regency Furniture Stadium, 11726 Saint Linus Drive, Waldorf. Join the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation in celebrating CSM’s 60th anniversary. This event will be held during the SOMD Blue Crabs vs. New Britain Bees baseball game. The first 200 tickets are free by reserving in advance. To reserve call 301-934-7647.

Happy Birthday CSM. Sept. 17. The College of Southern Maryland is 60 years young. If you are an alumni, visit https://news.csmd.edu/60th/ to tell your story.

CSM Transfer Fair. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 17. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. CSM students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. 443-550-6026, https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/advising/transfer-services/.

CSM Transfer Fair. 1:30-3:30 p.m., Sept. 18. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building D, Wellness and Aquatic Center Lobby, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. CSM students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. 240-725-5320, https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/advising/transfer-services/.

CSM Transfer Fair. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 20. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI) Building, Room 113/113E, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. 301-934-7574, https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/advising/transfer-services/.

13th Annual Free Grant Training Seminar. 9 a.m.-noon, Sept. 21. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Chaney Enterprises Conference Room (Room 113), 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. This seminar covers how to create and use a logic model — a visual representation of your organization’s initiatives activities, outputs and expected outcomes. Sponsored by the Nonprofit Institute, CSM, Charles County Government, Charles County Library, Charles County Charitable Trust and the Maryland Governor’s Grants Office. Free. 301-659-3182. To register, visit www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute/training/.

CSM Cause Theatre: Hawk Talk. 2:30 p.m., Sept. 25. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. A discussion related to the themes raised in the upcoming presentation of “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” will be discussed. Free. www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theatre-and-dance/cause/index.

CSM Cause Theatre: “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.” 7:30 p.m., Sept. 27; 8 p.m., Sept. 28; 2 p.m., Sept. 29. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The college will present Christopher Durang’s “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” a play about middle-aged siblings coming to terms with their lot in life. Due to subject matter, this presentation may not be suitable for all ages. $5. bxoffc@csmd.edu , 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theatre-and-dance/cause/index.

CSM Diamond Decade Mania. 6 p.m., Sept. 29. The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) La Plata Campus, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. This event will highlight and celebrate CSM’s diamond anniversary decade by decade. The community is invited. Music by Backfin Band and several food trucks will be on hand. Sponsorships and tickets ($60 each) are available. 301-934-7647 or csmfoundation@csmd.edu .

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two-week advance notice. If you are interested in these services, please contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.

