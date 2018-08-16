Bay District Volunteer Fire Department to Host 75th Anniversary Celebration

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department wanted to update everyone on the upcoming 75th Anniversary Celebration.

The celebration is Saturday, August 25, 2018, from 11:00 until 4:00.

Parade starts at 11:00 am

Celebration events start after the parade

The celebration is open to the public and FREE to attend. We will start the day off with an “Old Fashioned Fireman’s Parade”. The parade will start at St. Mary’s Square and travel on Great Mills road to finish at FDR Blvd. Parade entries will then park at the designated parking areas. The parade is open to any community / civic group that would like to take part in our celebration.

Please note that Great Mills Road (Route 246) will be shut down in both directions for the duration of the parade.

Immediately following the parade, we will have the celebration event at the Bay District VFD firehouse. We will have activities for all ages. We will host firefighter games, children’s events and food trucks will be present to purchase food and drinks.

Please make plans to join us and celebrate our 75th Year of Serving the Community.

For more information, or to register for the games or parade please visit www.bdvfd.org/75th

