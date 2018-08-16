Smokey Joe’s Restaurant Closes Their Doors in Lexington Park, and Reopens in Leonardtown

The last day to eat at Smokey Joe’s Restaurant on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park will be Friday, August 17, 2018.

According to a Smokey Joe’s Facebook post “This will be the last week we will be open in Lexington Park! We’re closing the store at close of business on Friday. We appreciate the business and friendship shown to us in the Lexington Park community”

Smokey Joe’s on the Town Opened in Leonardtown on Wednesday, August 15. Their new Facebook page said “Our first day could not have gone better. Thanks to everyone who came to see us, we look forward to seeing some new & familiar faces tomorrow!” The hours at the new location is 11am-8pm, with a last call at the bar at 9:00 p.m.

The new location in Leonardtown is on Washington Street in, at the old Bell Motors used car lot, beside Dunkin’ Donuts and Jessie’s Kitchen.