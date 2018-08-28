Couple High on Drugs Charged with Neglect of a Minor at Wawa in California

August 28, 2018
Amanda Lynn Wood, 28, of no fixed address, and Jerry Leslie Blackley, 29, of Zebulon, North Carolina

Amanda Lynn Wood, 28, of no fixed address, and Jerry Leslie Blackley, 29, of Zebulon, North Carolina

On August 8, 2018, Cpl. Elizabeth O’Connor from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the California Wawa store on Three Notch Road, for the report of a minor motor vehicle accident.

Police made contact with the passenger, Amanda Lynn Wood, 28, of no fixed address, and the driver, Jerry Leslie Blackley, 29, of Zebulon, North Carolina.

Upon contacting the occupants, O’Connor found that the driver and adult passenger appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

O’Connor observed two hypodermic needles and a burned and cut soda can inside the vehicle. Upon a further search, O’Connor found several pills without a prescription bottle. In addition, a child’s car seat inside the vehicle was soaked with urine.

A relative was called to the scene and took custody of the child.

Wood and Blackley were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with Neglect of a Minor, CDS Possession Not Marijuana and CDS Possession Paraphernalia

Amanda Lynn Wood, 28, of no fixed address

Jerry Leslie Blackley, 29, of Zebulon, North Carolina

Jerry Leslie Blackley, 29, of Zebulon, North Carolina

Amanda Lynn Wood, 28, of no fixed address, and Jerry Leslie Blackley, 29, of Zebulon, North Carolina

Amanda Lynn Wood, 28, of no fixed address, and Jerry Leslie Blackley, 29, of Zebulon, North Carolina

This entry was posted on August 28, 2018 at 8:20 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to Couple High on Drugs Charged with Neglect of a Minor at Wawa in California

  1. Really on August 28, 2018 at 8:33 am

    2 POS

    Reply
  2. helpmecuzz on August 28, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Worthless scum

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on August 28, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Neither of you deserve to be a parent!
    I hope you never see that baby again.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.