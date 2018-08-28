Couple High on Drugs Charged with Neglect of a Minor at Wawa in California

On August 8, 2018, Cpl. Elizabeth O’Connor from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the California Wawa store on Three Notch Road, for the report of a minor motor vehicle accident.

Police made contact with the passenger, Amanda Lynn Wood, 28, of no fixed address, and the driver, Jerry Leslie Blackley, 29, of Zebulon, North Carolina.

Upon contacting the occupants, O’Connor found that the driver and adult passenger appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

O’Connor observed two hypodermic needles and a burned and cut soda can inside the vehicle. Upon a further search, O’Connor found several pills without a prescription bottle. In addition, a child’s car seat inside the vehicle was soaked with urine.

A relative was called to the scene and took custody of the child.

Wood and Blackley were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with Neglect of a Minor, CDS Possession Not Marijuana and CDS Possession Paraphernalia

