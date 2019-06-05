Lexington Park Man Sentenced to Home Detention After Shooting 18-Year-Old Woman with Shotgun

UPDATE 6/5/2019: On Monday, June 3, 2019, Michael Hemi Fischer, 22, of Lexington Park, was sentenced to home detention followed by three years of probation, for his role in shooting an eighteen-year-old female with a shotgun. Fisher fired two shots during the incident, one round ricocheted and struck the teens leg.
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael Stamm said he sentenced Fisher to home detention because Fisher has a bone disease.
According to court documents, Fisher was sentenced to 18 months for reckless endangerment and 157 days for resisting arrest.
The state dropped the assault and firearms charges.
8/16/2019: On Thursday, August 16, 2018, at approximately 12:20 p.m., Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack, along with St. Mary’s County Deputies responded to the 48000 block of Hillside Drive, Lexington Park, for a reported shooting.
Investigation revealed an argument at the residence led to the suspect, Michael Fischer, 21, of Lexington Park, firing a shotgun round towards an eighteen-year-old female, striking her in the leg. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was later transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where she was treated and released.
The suspect fled the scene and an extensive search began. With the assistance of numerous law enforcement officials, MSP SWAT team, St. Mary’s County EST, State & County negotiators, Criminal Enforcement investigators, K9 & MSP Aviation, the suspect was located in the area and placed under arrest at 7:15 p.m.
Fischer suspect was found to be prohibited from possessing firearms/ammunition due to an active Protective Order, and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with 1st & 2nd Degree Assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearm-related charges.
The incident is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact TFC B. Ditoto at 301-475-8955.
What an idiot. So young to be ruining his life.
Every town has its good and bad areas. Not everyone who lives there is trash, and Lexington Park is not solely comprised of this trailer court and Great Mills Road…it extends as far south as Dameron and as far north as California.
Nope he's from St. Mary's county. Went to school with him, he was mister popular in middle/high school.
He had plenty of home training would never expect it from thag kid
16 citations for Michael Hemi Fischer,look him up on case search.From numerous traffic violations,domestic violence,animal cruelty.They put everything on the STET docket
The state dropped the assault and firearms charges?
