Police Arrest Lexington Park Man After Shooting 18-Year-Old Woman with Shotgun

On Thursday, August 16, 2018 at approximately 12:20 p.m., Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack, along with St. Mary’s County Deputies responded to the 48000 block of Hillside Drive, Lexington Park, for a reported shooting.
Investigation revealed an argument at the residence led to the suspect, Michael Fischer, 21, of Lexington Park, firing a shot gun round towards an eighteen-year-old female, striking her in the leg. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was later transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where she was treated and released.
The suspect fled the scene and an extensive search began. With the assistance of numerous law enforcement officials, MSP SWAT team, St. Mary’s County EST, State & County negotiators, Criminal Enforcement investigators, K9 & MSP Aviation, the suspect was located in the area and placed under arrest at 7:15 p.m.
Fischer suspect was found to be prohibited from possessing firearms/ammunition due to an active Protective Order, and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with 1st & 2nd Degree Assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearm related charges.
The incident is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact TFC B. Ditoto at 301-475-8955.
I bet he was released without bond.
He looks like a wimpy, man-bun wearing, tofu eating millineal that can’t handle rejection because it’s too hard. Grow up kid, she doesn’t want to grow old with you which doesn’t give you the right to start shooting. Perhaps if mommy and daddy had held you accountable as you grew up, life wouldn’t be so hard for you to figure out.
Guess he tripped and fell while fleeing police?
What an idiot. So young to be ruining his life.
Lexington Park is a loser’s landfill of trash.
What an Fe’en turd.
Smh
Nice photos of cop cars
30 days in jail for letting a women beat him up with 45 of them suspended because he has puppy dog eyes, and an icepack for his bloody nose and a nice steak for that black eye!
NEXT CASE!
How many assault rifles do the police need to carry around?
Seems a bit over the top to me.
Arrested at 7:15, at 7:00 he tripped and fell down, a few times!
Look at this thug with no home training. Where are his parents? Pretty sure this PG county pos doesnt have a father either.
Nope he’s from St. Mary’s county. Went to school with him, he was mister popular in middle/high school. Some people are just trash on their own regardless of their raising.