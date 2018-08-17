Two People Injured in Head-on Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

August 17, 2018

On Thursday, August 16, 2018, at approximately 7:55 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Midway Drive, and Great Mills Road, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a head-on style collision with all occupants out of the vehicles.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on August 17, 2018 at 11:36 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to Two People Injured in Head-on Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

  1. Anonymous on August 17, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    WHAM! I bet there were plenty of witnesses in the area and the crash was probably caused by negligent or ridiculous driving as usual.

    Reply
  2. matrix on August 17, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Drunks on wheels in Lexington Park

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on August 17, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    A clear case of playing chicken. Both are losers

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.