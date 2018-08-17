Two People Injured in Head-on Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

On Thursday, August 16, 2018, at approximately 7:55 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Midway Drive, and Great Mills Road, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a head-on style collision with all occupants out of the vehicles.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.