Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

On Thursday, August 16, 2018, at approximately 11:10 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of FDR Boulevard and Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle in the intersection, and one vehicle off the roadway, in a t-bone style collision.

One patient signed patient care refusal forms on the scene, and one patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

