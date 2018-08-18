Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

August 18, 2018

On Thursday, August 16, 2018, at approximately 11:10 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of FDR Boulevard and Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle in the intersection, and one vehicle off the roadway, in a t-bone style collision.

One patient signed patient care refusal forms on the scene, and one patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.


2 Responses to Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

  1. Iam2a on August 20, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Ban intersections, they are just to damned dangerous. The intersection caused this accident!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on August 20, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    They really need to put a stop light at this intersection because basically every week there is an accident.

    Reply

