Three Vehicles Involved in Crash That Sends One to Trauma Center

On Friday, August 17, 2018, at approximately 8:45 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pegg Road, and Liberty Street, in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered two vehicles off the roadway, a Mazda Protege 5 against a guardrail with heavy front end damage, and a Dodge Ram 2500 SLT pick-up truck, approximately 25 feet off the roadway and into multiple trees.

After further investigation, police learned their was a third vehicle involved, a Chevrolet Corvette C7, that was approximately a quarter-mile away near West Westbury Boulevard and Pegg Road.

One patient was transported by Ambulance to the Maryland State Police Hangar in Hollywood, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6 transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries. Two patients signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

At 9:51 a.m., emergency medical services responded to the 21600 Block of Liberty Street for a 31 year-old female with injuries from the same motor vehicle accident, she reportedly left the scene prior to arrival of rescue personnel. She was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.



