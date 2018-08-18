30-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident in White Plains

On August 16, 2018, at 11 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.
A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse was making a left turn from Middletown Road onto Billingsley Road, in White Plains, when the driver struck a motorcycle which was travelling north on Middletown Road. When the Traverse struck the motorcycle, it caused the motorcycle to hit a Honda Civic, which was stopped at a red traffic signal on Billingsley Road at the intersection of Middletown Road.
The operator of the motorcycle, Josh Vinson, 30-years-old, from Waldorf, was ejected and critically injured.
Vinson was flown by US Park Police to a trauma center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Members of the Traffic Operations Unit responded to the crash and assumed the investigation.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
I travel that exact same route every day to work. Middletown to Billingsley.
That intersection is terrible! You have people turning right at the light on to Billingsley using NO turn signals.
Several times people start to make a right turn, and instead they come straight through .
Half the time you can’t tell for sure what lane they are in. A lot of people on those 2 roads do not use their headlights either.
There are going to be a lot more accidents there once that new school is open!
My condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and to all others in involved.
They mentioned the deceased’s name NOW MENTION WHO KILLED HIM!!!!!