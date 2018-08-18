30-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident in White Plains

On August 16, 2018, at 11 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse was making a left turn from Middletown Road onto Billingsley Road, in White Plains, when the driver struck a motorcycle which was travelling north on Middletown Road. When the Traverse struck the motorcycle, it caused the motorcycle to hit a Honda Civic, which was stopped at a red traffic signal on Billingsley Road at the intersection of Middletown Road.

The operator of the motorcycle, Josh Vinson, 30-years-old, from Waldorf, was ejected and critically injured.

Vinson was flown by US Park Police to a trauma center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Members of the Traffic Operations Unit responded to the crash and assumed the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

