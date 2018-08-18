Wayne Ross Spangler, 50, of La Plata, Maryland, died suddenly at his home on August 11, 2018.

Born on October 2, 1967 in Cheverly, Maryland, he was the son of Helen Ella Reick and the late William Harvey Spangler. Wayne was Co-Owner of MRW Lawns of La Plata and was very active in supporting community projects. He loved the beach, cars and playing golf. He was loved and well-respected by his co-workers and customers. He led by example and was a man of great integrity. He was dearly loved by family and friends.

In addition to his father, Wayne is preceded in death by his brother-in-law Dave Grogg.

He is survived by his mother, Helen and his step-father, Gary Reick; his wife of 15 years, Elia Rosa Spangler; sons Ross Pablo Spangler and Brent Elias Spangler; siblings Darlene M. Bogle and her husband Ray, Sherry Grogg, William Spangler and his wife Melissa, Walter Spangler and his wife Kim, Wesley Spangler and his wife Angel, Wallace Spangler and his wife Mary; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 20, 2018 from 9AM until time for Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Newport), 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary’s Church Cemetery Fund, 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.