Brian Jerome Moore, 57

It is with great sadness that the family of Brian Jerome Moore announce his passing on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the age of 57.

Born February 13, 1961 in Washington, DC. Brian grew up in Laurel, MD and moved to Lusby, MD in 2002. He graduated from Meade High School in 1980 and thereafter graduated from RETS Technical School in Baltimore, MD. He worked as an HVAC technician for over 30 years and was a member of Steamfitters Local 602. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Kathleen Moore.

He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Tom (Lorraine), Susan (Randy) Keen, Joanne (Chuck) Neppach, and John (Carrie). Brian will also be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, 1861 Harbor Drive, Chester, MD on August 27, 2018, at 11 AM.

A Celebration of Brian’s life will be held at Vera’s Beach Club, 1200 White Sands Drive, Lusby, MD 20657, on Saturday September 15,2018 from 12 noon to 3PM.