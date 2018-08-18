Michael “Mickey” Roland Miller, son of the late Roland Francis Miller and Theresa Helen Miller, was born on Jan. 29 1952 in Washington DC. Graduating from Southern High School, Mickey completed trade school to solidify his career as an insulation mechanic. A master of his trade, he retired after serving 32 years in the Asbestos Workers Local Union 24.

Spending most of his early years in Deale, Md, Mickey moved on to become a longtime resident of Lusby, Md. Known in his neighborhood as Mr. Mickey, he was well known for his booming voice, his infectious and equally booming laugh, his colorful storytelling, and his constant generosity.

Mickey loved many things. Among those things were fishing (he loved spending time at the Nanjemoy Creek with friends and family), bad horror & sci-fi movies, talking over the entirety of said movies, a cold Miller High Life, mediocre whiskey, big sandwiches, sitting on the porch and acting as the neighborhood watch, being an advocate for stray cats, and outrageous storytelling. Above all, he loved his family and his many, many pets.

Mickey departed this life on Aug. 8th 2018, at Calvert Memorial Hospital, at the age of 66. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Theresa Miller, brother, Bernie Miller, and granddaughter, Reese Brielle Miller.

His life will forever be remembered and cherished in the life of his wife, Karen Clarke; his children, Michael Miller II, Christopher Miller, Justin Clarke, Kristin Clarke and Caitlin Clarke; his grandchildren, Michael Miller III, Alexis Miller, Malia Miller, Lola Miller, Ryder Miller and Brody Finamore; his siblings, Rusty Miller, Terry Harper, Stephen Miller, Susan Rogers, Jimmy Miller and Vincent Miller; and his many devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Family, friends, and others whose lives he touched are invited to Jefferson Patterson Park, 10515 Mackall Road – St. Leonard, MD 20685, from 1-4 pm on Sunday Aug. 19 2018, to grieve, reminisce, and of course, share a laugh in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mickey’s name are encouraged to be made to your favorite charity for animals.