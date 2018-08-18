Linda Ann Robinson Horne, 70, of North Beach passed away August 13, 2018. She was born July 17, 1948 in Washington, D.C., to Clement Montrose and Anna Belle Lee (Whitt) Woodard. Linda was employed as a forklift operator at the Naval Base in Annapolis. She lived in Friendship and met Joel Horne in 1999. They were married in 2000 and settled in North Beach. Linda enjoyed riding her motorcycle, dogs, watching storms on the bay, and spending time with her grandchildren, neighbors and friends.

Linda is survived by her husband Joel S. Horne of North Beach, son Michael Shane Brandes and wife Susan of Hellertown, PA, grandchildren Shane Damian and James Maddox Brandes and sister Nancy Denise Teruya and husband Paul of San Diego, CA.