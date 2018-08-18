Clara J. Burdette, 85, of Huntingtown, MD passed away August 12, 2018. Clara was born October 6, 1932 in Washington, D.C. to Jesse L. (Wright) and Ernest C. Penley. She was raised in Prince George’s County and graduated from Surrattsville High School. She married George H. Burdette in 1950 they lived and raised their family in Prince George’s County until moving to Huntingtown in 1996. Clara was employed as a bookkeeper with the State of Maryland in the Gasoline Tax Department, retiring in 1994. She was a member of Huntingtown United Methodist Church, and in her leisure time enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, and spending time with family.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband George in 2013. She is survived by five children, Karen J. Hudson and husband Dave of Avenue, MD, George “Larry” Burdette and wife Karen of Piney Point, MD, Virginia L. Tucker of Shady Side, Ernest E. Burdette of Edgewater, and Julie R. Jenkins and husband Thurmond “TJ”, of Denton, MD. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and great-grand twins “on the way,” and a brother Curtis Penley of Tequesta, FL