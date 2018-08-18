Dorothy Ann Moran Cullison, of Great Mills, Maryland, passed away peacefully at her home on August 14, 2018. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Born on April 10, 1935, in Hollywood, Maryland, Dorothy Ann was the daughter of the late Oliver Wellington Moran and Lillian Adams Moran. Dorothy Ann was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident. She completed primary school at St. John’s and graduated from Great Mills High School.

On June 5, 1954, she married the love (and dance) partner of her life, John Joseph (“Johnny”) Cullison of Ridge, Maryland. After 10 years of employment at Southern Maryland Electric Company, Dorothy Ann worked alongside Johnny to build Cullison Sheet Metal, Heating and Air and Cullison rentals. They celebrated 53 wonderful years of marriage before Johnny’s passing in 2007.

Dorothy Ann was an active member of Holy Face Catholic Church for 65 years; she supported her faith community and Little Flower School through many decades of service with the Holy Face Ladies of Charity. She spent many years as a volunteer for HOPE ministries and other local charities.

Dorothy Ann loved spending time with her family and her wide circle of friends. Her hobbies included bowling with her beloved Chatterbox League teammates for more than 50 years, dancing and playing card games, and organizing the annual famed Chatterbox Atlantic City girls trip. She enjoyed fishing and crabbing, hosting and bringing family and friends together over food, fellowship and horseshoes. Her family was her greatest pride and joy; she loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She achieved “favorite aunt” status of many nieces and nephews and was “MaMa” to many.

Dorothy Ann is survived by her son Mark Alan Cullison (Dana) and her daughter Stacie Cullison Heller (Jim), grandsons John Joseph Cullison II, Jacob Alan Cullison, John Thomas Heller, granddaughters Jessica Marie Cullison and Lillian (“Lily”) Victoria Heller, sisters-in-law Eleanor Hogan Cullison of Lexington Park, Maryland, Leigh Cullison Alvey of Great Mills, Maryland, Shirley Cullison Skrabacz (Ted) of Lexington Park, Maryland, Jane Moran of Hollywood, Maryland, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and a loving extended family. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings: Lucille Moran Morgan, Margaret “Regina” Moran Tucker, Harriet Moran Norris and James O. Moran.

Dorothy Ann’s family will receive friends at the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD on Friday, August 17 from 5-8 PM with prayers at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Holy Face Catholic Church Great Mills, MD with Father Jerry Gamrot officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery and refreshments in the church fellowship hall.

Condolences to the family can be made at http://www.mgfh.com/.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, Inc., PO Box 339, Lexington Park, Maryland 20653; Holy Face Catholic Church, 20476 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, Maryland 20634; or Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.