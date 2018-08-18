Tammy Lynn Burch, “Tammy”, 54, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on August 11, 2018 at her home. Born on November 10, 1963 in Leonardtown, MD she was the loving daughter of Ellen Flood of Lexington Park, MD. Tammy is survived by her siblings; Darren Burch of San Antonio, TX, Melissa Burch of Lexington Park, MD and Stephanie Penn of Lexington Park, MD. Tammy was a lifelong St. Mary County MD resident.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 20, 2018 from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Arick officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to The Center for Life Enrichment P.O. Box 610 Hollywood, MD 20636.