John Phillip Ashton, Leonardtown, MD, passed away on August 14, 2018 at Sage Point Nursing Home, LaPlata, MD. Services are pending. Monetary donations to help with the funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated by the family. Donations may be made directly to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home via credit card, money order, cash or certified check. No personal checks accepted.
