Mary Frances Curtis, 94

August 18, 2018

Mary Frances Curtis, 94 of Washington, DC, (formerly of Chaptico, MD) passed away on August 17, 2018. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, August 25, 2018 for visitation at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

