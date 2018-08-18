Mary Frances Curtis, 94 of Washington, DC, (formerly of Chaptico, MD) passed away on August 17, 2018. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, August 25, 2018 for visitation at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

