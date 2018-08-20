Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspects

Can you identify these individuals? On July 11, 2018, the four people in these photos (two females, both wearing black shirts, and two males, one wearing a black shirt and the other wearing a camouflage jacket) walked out of a restaurant in Waldorf leaving their bill unpaid.

If you have any information about the people in these photos, please contact PFC J. Brown at 301-932-2222.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

