Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspects

August 20, 2018

Can you identify these individuals? On July 11, 2018, the four people in these photos (two females, both wearing black shirts, and two males, one wearing a black shirt and the other wearing a camouflage jacket) walked out of a restaurant in Waldorf leaving their bill unpaid.

If you have any information about the people in these photos, please contact PFC J. Brown at 301-932-2222.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.


This entry was posted on August 20, 2018 at 8:52 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspects

  1. Through the glass darkly on August 20, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Invest in some decent cameras if you want to get anything out of the video.

    The resolution sucks and the positioning of the cameras distort proportion.

    Reply
  2. Rob Stark on August 20, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Wearing​ a hoodie in the summer should immediately set off a few red flags

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.