St. Leonard Man Arrested for Burglary After Hiding on Roof of Mutual Elementary School

On August 5, 2018, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mutual Elementary School, on Ball Road in Port Republic for a reported suspicious vehicle and suspicious persons.

A witness was walking his dog on Ball Road, when he witnessed an older white sedan park in the rear parking lot of the school. The man witnessed two younger adult males exit the vehicle with book bags and walk around the back of the school.

Deputy Shrawder arrived on the scene and saw two males run around the back of the school, towards the wood line. Corporal Morgan and Deputy Holt attempted to locate the subjects.

Police ran a registration check of the vehicle and learned it was was registered to Tyler Joseph Dufresne, 18, of St. Leonard. A deputy went to the residence of Dufresne to attempt to make contact with a family member or the owner of the vehicle. Dufresne’s mother advised her son Dufresne and his homeless friend who was currently staying with them, Nicholas Anthony Alderson, 19, of St. Leonard had left in the vehicle.

A short time later, the deputies witnessed two males walking around the rear of the school and enter the vehicle.

Deputy Boerum approached the vehicle and yelled commands to stop. The vehicle accelerated and left the parking lot. Corporal Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver was identified as Nicholas Alderson.

Alderson advised he ran away from police in the parking lot because he was scared. Alderson said he witnessed a Sheriff’s patrol vehicle enter the parking lot as they were walking towards the back of the school and he and Dufresne got scared when they witnessed the Sheriff’s vehicle, so they climbed onto the roof of the school, laid down, hid and waited for the Sheriff’s vehicle to leave. Alderson advised when he thought all the police left the area, they climbed down from the roof and entered the vehicle to leave.

Alderson was placed into custody, taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, and charged with Burglary 4th degree and traffic charges. Dufresne was not charged.

