Serious Motor Vehicle Accident Injures Three in Valley Lee

On Sunday, August 19, 2018, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the Valley Lee Post Office on Blake Creek Road and Piney Point Road, in Valley Lee for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with people trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find an SUV off the roadway and into a pole with occupants trapped in the backseat, and a 4-door sedan off the roadway into a pole with all occupants out of the vehicle.

After approximately 15 minutes, firefighters had extricated all patients from the SUV and emergency medical services took over patient care.

Two patients were transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 and one patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. An unknown number of patients signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the incident and updates will be provided when they become.

