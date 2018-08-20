Stabbing Suspect Arrested in La Plata

On August 19 at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of N. Oak Avenue in La Plata for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old male with a stab wound to his abdomen. The victim told officers he was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect, who is known to him, when the suspect produced and knife and stabbed him.

Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect, Michael Keokalani Lynch, 50, of no fixed address.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The victim was flown to a hospital where he was treated for an injury that does not appear to be life threatening.

Det. B. Buchanan is investigating.

