State Police Arrest Three Men on Drug Charges in La Plata

August 21, 2018



On Sunday, August 19, 2018, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Trooper M. Foster from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a Black Mitsubishi Lancer for exceeding the posted speed limit on Rosewick Road, north of Washington Avenue, in La Plata.

Upon making contact with the operator, Francisco Argueta Santamaria, 30, of Waldorf, Trooper Foster detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

The search revealed suspected cocaine, paraphernalia and less than 10 grams of Marijuana.

Francisco Argueta Santamaria, and his passengers, Juan Jose Monge-Hernandez, 33, and Fidel Hernandez, 34, both of Waldorf were charged with: CDS Possess-Not Marijuana, and CDS- Possession Paraphernalia.

