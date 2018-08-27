Police Release Name of 16-Year-Old Mechanicsville Girl Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

8/27/2018: The driver of the fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on August 20, 2018 at 10:22 p.m., was positively identified by the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as Jadyn Elise Barnes, 16 of Mechanicsville.
Funeral Services for Jadyn:
Family and friends will unite on Saturday, September 1, 2018 for visitation at 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Tabernacle of Prayer Church, 24516 Budds Creek Road, Clements, MD 20624. Interment will be private. Pastor Margo Gross and Pastor Rodney Thompson will be officiating.
8/21/2018: On August 20, 2018 at 10:22 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 29280 All Faith Church Road in Mechanicsville for the reported motor vehicle collision in which the vehicle was on fire.
At the time of the accident, it was undetermined as to if the vehicle was occupied. After the fire was extinguished, the vehicle was found to have one occupant and a request for the St. Mary’s County Collision Reconstruction Unit was made.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, with an unidentified operator, had left the roadway and struck a tree. Upon striking the tree, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames with the operator trapped inside. The fire was extinguished by responding emergency fire personnel and the vehicle was found to have only one occupant in the driver’s seat.
The operator succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor and although the identity of the victim is believed to be known it is being withheld pending further scientific means of positive identification.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and have not provided a statement to the police are asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200 Ext*2337 or Vincent.pontorno @stmarysmd.com.
8/20/2018: On Monday, August 20, 2018, at approximately 10:25 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the 29000 block of All Faith Church Road and New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with a vehicle on fire and one person possibly trapped.
Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with fire showing.
The 16-year-old female driver/single occupant was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
All Faith Church Road was shut down for an extended period during the investigation.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
Prayers
dear angels, please wrap your arms around those who are hurting today, and let them feel how much you love and care for them. my prayers are with you.
Very, very sad!! My prayers are with the family. This is heartbreaking and absolutely terrible! So many people are hitting trees. I wonder why?
Because everyone is always in such a hurry to get where they’re going. I cannot even imagine how hard it is to learn to drive with the way traffic is these days. You get in, hold on and drive 80 mph+, or you have someone on your tail pushing you to go faster.
You could have kept this to yourself someone lost a child no matter the circumstances someone is grieving. Check yourself before making heartless comments because this could’ve been you. Remember God is grace and love
I gather you don’t feel that there is enough traffic enforcement in St. Mary’s County.
People usually only hit trees around here when they drive off the road.
Stay on the road and avoid the trees. I would rather hit the deer than swerve into the trees.
they didn’t work. try again.
If this is the girl we met on Saturday 8/23 at Dairy Queen. She was really sweet and my teenage girls and her hit it off and we briefly enjoyed her company. Very sad. I can’t imagine the loss.
It happend on the 20th
My heart and prayers are with this young ladies family & friends
Sending prayers to the family,So sorry for your loss.
Terrible! My condolences to the family.
This is every parents worst nightmare and I would hope family was notified BEFORE posting this photo! My heart goes out to the family in their time of loss.
The family already knows
OMG, Prayers
So so sad. My thoughts are with her family and friends. A life gone too soon.
My heart aches for her family. Praying she is with her Heavenly Father and praising Him.
Speed and texting most likely
Are you a reconstruction specialist? Have some compassion. The only fact we have is that another young person has lost her life..
I agree that is the worst news any parent wants too hear
But if it’s the truth? Does it sting less if it’s left unsaid?
Thanks Chuckie. Unless you’re doing the investigating why don’t you go scour the McD’s parking lot to see who the serial litterbug is by taste-testing the fries on the ground.
Speed was cited….
Someone didn’t read the article
You said speed AND texting. Nowhere in the article did it say texting
You have some nerve posting that crap. I’m sure her parents don’t appreciate that. Shame on you!!!
Your comment is totally inappropriate. Have some respect for the grieving family. This is a tragic event and your opinion of what caused the accident shouldn’t be posted for all to see. Some things are better left unsaid.
Blah blah blah…
Could have swerved to miss a deer. There are plenty on that road.
Yes. So many deer and such narrow byways. RIP
Who said that?
On the facebook comments to this article someone stated that they knew the girl and a few day earlier she almost crashed her car because she was taking a video of her speedometer at 80mph and posted it to her snapchat. Not weighing in on whether or not this comment was appropriate or what the cause of the crash was, just relaying found information.
You need to mine your business along with whoever wrote something on the FB article because who have time to take a picture of there speedometer going 80 mph please send me that snapchat.
The word is mind. Mind your own business. The other word is has. Who has the time… One could also possibly make the case that the correct word would be whomever. Along with whomever posted, but I’ll let others debate that one.
Mind*
Mmmh no she was not there you go someone always thinking something bad and always havin energy DONT COME FOR MY FRIEND LIKE THAT
Huh?
Chopticon graduate?
A teen lost their life and parents lost a child is that really necessary? I almost lost my son on this same road and he was NOT doing either but even if he was he would not deserve to lose his life. Do some research you will see there has been so very many accidents on this road!
Ah, it’s MDOTs fault. Got it.
That’s awful to say. Be compassionate always before being critical. I know the victims older sister. Like this blessed little one here my oldest daughter passed away of a single vehicle MVA 22 mo ago, hit a free trying to dodge a deer at Thanksgiving a mile from our home in Oklahoma. My oldest daughter knew this family. When my child passed they lost a dear friend and watched my youngest daughter mourn and continue to watch her mourn her beloved big sister. You’ve know idea how insensitive and hurtful your recap of this horrific tragedy comes across. Me? It wouldn’t have pissed me off had you said that when my daughter died I would’ve ignored your comment but most people are not like me. You should be ashamed of that comment. If you have NEVER EVER and you were to deny and state that you never text and drive now….I would call you a liar. Don’t call out what you don’t know about and certainly what you most likely do as well every day in some sort or another.
I fell asleep reading this
If you don’t have anything to say to comfort the family then just shut the HELL up. Jesus Christ a 16yr old just lost her life. Where you the deputy on the scene and who gives a damn what you think the cause was.
So so sad,prayer for the family and friends.
My heart is so broken for these families. God give them strength and courage to
Make each day. RIP young ones!
Prayers a d condolences to the family and friends.
RIP young lady.
Why is a 16 year old driver out after 10 pm anyway, something is odd here, speed? Isn’t there a curfew for drivers under 18? God I hope the family gets through this, absolute nightmare for all parents of rookie drivers. I will use this instance as an example for my kids. So sorry. Parents please make sure we get through to our young drivers, speed, phones, and distractions are what kills. God speed for the family.
Please,she was a friend’s child. A great person that was going hhome from work. PLEASE respect the family and friends in their time of grief.
June
She was coming from work. Prayers are what’s needed not assumptions.
The curfew is midnight and why does it matter what she was doing out. Her family has lost a beauty daughter and you want to question why she was out
She was coming home from work……curfew is midnight
It’s 10 o’clock you sound dumb and probably make your teens go to sleep by 7 too dont you. Make this an example for what you don’t even know what happend? Dumba##!
The poster was simply asking a question- not directly correlating the time with the reason. The question was “Isn’t there a curfew for driver’s under 18?” That question only required a yes or no answer. Reviewing your grammar, you might want to reserve the last word after your question mark for your own reference.
I’m still laughing…at your grammar.
The curfew is midnight..and does that really matter?? Maybe she was working, maybe she was coming from visiting family..you don’t know! The sad part is a CHILD’S LIFE IS GONE. A family is grieving! Prayers to family and friends of this young girl.
If you have a job then the curfew is midnight
The curfew is midnight whether or not you have a job. The only time a teenager under 18 can drive after midnight is for work or school activities.
She was working and gets off after ten
Might have been coming home from work. School has not started yet.
It has always been midnight
She was coming from work a responsible young lady! They said speed MAY have been a factor no ones knows as of yet then investigation has not been completed so people NEED TO STOP COMMENTING their opinions!!!! A family has loss a young lady send condolences OR MIND YOUR BUSE & SAY NOTHING AT ALLLLL!!!!
Curfew for provisional licenses are 12am
Because she didn’t get off from work until 10:00. That’s Why
Heartbroken
Prayers go out to the family.
Heartbroken
So very sorry to hear this. Much to young.. Praying for her family and friends…
I was a good friend of hers. And she most likely crashed from being on the phone. Since she almost crashed the car a few days ago while recording her speedometer almost going 80mph. As she has uploaded it on her story on sc when doing that dangerous act. I pray for her and her family to stay safe and we will miss you so much!
Well if you was a friend why you didn’t go to her mother. You should of showing the video to her mother. Why post this comment when something bad happens
Send prayers to God, not to the family.
Did you finish grammar school?
You write worse than a special needs child.
Maybe get your mom to write for you next time.
If that is how you speak then you are a special needs child.
Special needs? Your knocking someone for their grammar? So Your knocking anyone who may be Special Needs? Your point? I work with Intellectual Disabled people and also have a brother who falls into the same description. Sad you have to be pointing fingers. Maybe you can spell with ease but obviously not thinking before you speak out on your comparisons. Your going from one point to another? A story on a tragedy (blessings for the family) and you turn it around to make fun of someone’s possible inability to spell. You do this because? Focus on the subject at hand. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, yes. Maybe you should focus on “If you can’t say something nice, then don’t say anything at all.”
If you are a close friend then why did you post that
Ignorant speculation on your part…whether she was speeding or swerving to miss a deer…dont come on here talking about what she most likely was doing. Her family is grieving and does not need your ignorant speculation on what she was “most likely” doing!
Most deer have already bedded down. I know because I’m an 8th degree bow hunter and expert on deer patterns as it pertains to that paticular stretch of road.
Sry to say, I live in Mechanicsville specifically area near 234. I travel after 10pm, deer are always out on my road infact I nearly hit one the night of this accident at 130
Oh yes sir – I am certain that all deer check in with you before they do anything….especially with that 8th degree and all.
Didn’t know there were degrees in hunting
Good friend??…you are on here blasting her business on a NEWS SITE!!
And you’re adding fuel to the fire. Keep it up smart one. When will you all realize that these posters feed off your comments?
To those making assumptions inappropriate comments friends and family have requested this comment to be posted as they’ve tried and we’re unable to post
” a friend wouldn’t speculate on the tragic events of last night. a friend would not be thirsty for just a 5-minute of Fame.”
I was asked by her aunt to post this the family is asking for everyone to respect not only her niece, but the family by not posting negative remarks concerning their loved one.
It doesn’t matter what she did or didn’t do, no one knows what happened and none of that matters at this point. All we know is that a young precious girl lost her life, so the only comments that should be posted are prayers and condolences. If you were such a good friend that’s all you would’ve said and not bash her for something she did days ago. Have some respect and grow up.
Rip. You were an amazing kid and although we’re sad down here, heaven got a little better last night.
You’re no friend of hers . Clearly!!! Your assumptions and your opinions should Have never left your keyboard. I hope she haunts your soul for speaking Ill of her so soon after she closed her eyes! Have some respect for her and her family!
If you was a real friend you would have called her mother. Dumb ass
Wow, nothing wrong with telling the truth. So may evil and disgusting posts to a teen who is surely feeling terrible for the loss as well. Grow up people! I don’t think the young girl who passed’s family would want you all cyber-bullying other teens. And, how do you all know she wasn’t a friend to her. Perhaps she told her it wasn’t safe and discouraged her and/or shared it with an adult. If she posted it on SC, so many had knowledge of the behavior. Teens do stupid things all the time. They don’t realize the consequences of their behavior and often make bad choices. Hopefully other teens will learn from her. Very sorry for her family and the life she lost but blaming and shaming other young kids is not the right way to handle it. I hope her family and friends find strength in the upcoming days.
first of all she wasn’t on her phone so you need to mind your business because you weren’t there
You ain’t no friend. All you need to say is sorry for the loss and that’s it.
lies you tell.. you wasn’t there so you don’t know nothing so i’ll advice you to mind your business
No you are not a friend of hers … friends don’t air out their friends dirty laundry on social media.
Theres still a student driver sticker on the bumper. So sad. Thoughts to the family and friends of this young girl.
Rookie Driver
heartbreaking the worst thing possible for that family
She was such a nice person may she Rest In Peace!
Thoughts and prayers
My thoughts and prayers for the family and friends of the young lady. People please show some respect and compassion for this family. Godspeed
Please keep my family in your prayers as I have just lost my niece but I know God is good and he has her now I will truly miss her smile her laughter and just going on trips with her I love you I will truly miss you
So sad. What a young woman. RIP. Jesus loves you. Prayers for the family.
My heart go out to the family and friends. I can only imagine the mom seeing these pictures and knowing her child was trapped in this car.. The last cries, screams, thoughts of her baby would torture any parent. So let’s be respectful of our words and comments. We do not know if the person was on the phone or texting, it really doesn’t matter at this time. The life of this young person was gone to soon. Let’s pray for the family.
Well if she hadn’t thought of it before, you did a good job of painting the picture.
That’s kinda off, for you to say let’s be respectful with the comments after the comments (2nd and 3rd.sentences) you just put on here. Please go back and read what you wrote …then tell me those are respectful. C’mon
Jesus. You need to delete your comment..honestly. No reason to put such a morbid statement on something as tragic as this. Wtf
God is good God has her now I will truly miss my niece keep smiling little-one
My sincerest condolences go out to all who are impacted by this tragic loss. Prayers from the Hunt Family.
my heart and prayers goes out to Crystal I’m so sorry forloss There no words.my condolences to you and your family’s
To f2f those making assumptions inappropriate comments friends and family have requested this comment to be posted as they’ve tried and we’re unable to post
” a friend wouldn’t speculate on the tragic events of last night. a friend would not be thirsty for just a 5-minute of Fame.”
I was asked by her aunt to post this the family is asking for everyone to respect not only her niece, but the family by not posting negative remarks concerning their loved one.
Please,she was a friend’s child. A great person that was going hhome from work. PLEASE respect the family and friends in their time of grief.
June
My heart hurts for this family. I lost my 16 year old daughter in a cobalt. My prayers are with her family and loved ones.
He(news media Troll) has nothing better to do he comments on a lot of posts ,shame on him is right!!! no compassion for the family maybe he should go work for the newspaper or the Sheriff’s Department…put yourself in the family’s position at this time
To the so-called friend if you really were a friend why would you speculate on something did not witness last night? A friend wouldn’t be thirsty for 5 minutes of fame!
I am appalled at the current level of Driver instruction…when I took Drivers Ed…scores of years ago, it was instructed at the High school as a part of regular curriculum. The instruction encompassed both simulators in addition to actual operation of a motor vehicle. Motorcycle instruction was provided as well. As an addition, for shock therapy, the State police would come in with scores of unedited photographs from accidents…that provided a sense of Shock therapy intended to drive home the point of respecting the car and speed in addition to ensuring that the operator is RESPONSIBLE for the lives of others in addition to their own. I believe that is lost in today’s Drivers Ed curriculum and instruction. I earned my drivers license in the States but I learned how to drive in Europe where they have a heightened sense of awareness when it comes to the operation of motor vehicles…Prayers to this young persons family and my hope that other young drivers take heed to this unfortunate outcome.
Did they still allow students to smoke at the High School as well? Showing your age if you say yes.
The news of this angel passing is heart wrenching. Prayers and boundless love go out to Crys, family and friends. …God bless you all during this difficult time.
A new driver with a Provisional License can not drive past midnight. But there are provisions with that also
I’m so sorry for your lost there’s no words that can express the pain and sorrow you going threw , May God bless you and your family with open arms,love, and prayers.
I’m so sorry for ur loss my heart and prayers goes out to u and family
So sorry to hear about this prayers to her family and friends may they make it through this tragic loss of life!
Im so sorry for ur loss my heart and prayers goes out to you and the family my she R.I.P.
Elizabeth Berry
Prayers going up.
So many fatal accidents on All Faith Church zroad. My heart aches for this child’s family.
So sorry to hear this my child went to school with her. Prayers for the family.
My heart goes out to the family. A young life taken too soon.
Prayers and Condolences to the family. Sorry for your loss.
So so sorry to hear of this tragic loss. May God wrap you in his everlasting arms and provide you with strength during this time of need. This yound lady’s mother has ridden the bus with me and I truly feel horrible as one of her drivers.
This is a horrible stretch of road! There has to be something wrong!
There is. People who don’t respect it. Too often these roads are blamed (Baptist Church Rd., Mechanicsville Rd., Sunnyside, etc.) yet the posted speed limit is 35-45 m.p.h. for that reason.
Don’t jump all over me me, Ms. June Brown! I’m merely stating my opinion and not speculating on what actually happened here.
Praying for this family!
u know its said that people always think the negative and dont know the truth.Im sorry for your loss and prayers go out to the family.
I will believe you ONLY if you post this one more time.
u know its said that people always think the negative and dont know the truth.Im sorry for your loss and prayers go out to the family.
Pray for the family. This is tragic.
She was one of a kind. Creative and unique. I’m going to miss her so much !
Prayers for this family! There is something wrong with that stretch of road! There is accident after accident and most of them are single cars that have gone off the road way! It keeps happening over and over again, there needs to be an investigation of this road I believe there is more going on then just a dangerous curve. My son had a horrible accident there as well and I am very thankful he is here but he told me he has no idea what happen he was driving and then fished tailed and lost control. It seems every time there is a slight rain there is an accident here. To many people lose so much on this road. Prayers for this angel! Please prayer and be KIND stop assuming you know what happen because none of that matters this family is hurting and and if people cant respect that they should not comment!!
Prayers are with the family and friends! For those who think this is a social website, it isn’t! Have some civility and manners.
Rookie Driver sticker on the back of the car
RIP Baby girl , and many prayers for the family of this baby. She had her whole life ahead of her and now she has been taken entirely too soon. My heartfelt prayers for everyone here.
All that matters is no one else was injured with her careless speeding.
condolences to the family I hope with this tragic event the county takes a hard look at this road. Entirley too many accidents in this same spot slightest bit of moisture and it turns like a sheet of ice. This makes accident 6 that I know of in that same spot in less than a year! 3 occured in less than 24 hour period !
condolences to the family I hope with this tragic event the county takes a hard look at this road. Entirley too many accidents in this same spot slightest bit of moisture and it turns like a sheet of ice. This makes accident 6 that I know of in that same spot in less than a year! 3 occured in less than 24 hour period !
Yes this road is dangerous when speeding, texting or talking on phone. If you obey the law…you are pretty much safe unless you encounter another driver breaking the law.
I’m a middle age adult who fears driving b/c of these drivers who text, take pictures (selfies ) while driving. They have no clue. These kids think they are invincible but th errr y dont realize their arrogance brings harm to others. Oh snap chat, Instagram, Twitter and FB…you have harmed us!
Drive with care and be aware (not of your friends posts on SC, Twitter or Instagram.) Pay attention to the ROAD! You do not deserve ty o drive if you can not follow the laws.
May God help the family and friends of this you girl. May
He wrap his loving arms around them and give them
Peace. In Jesus name