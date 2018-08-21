Get Your Tickets Now for the Drive-In Movie Event at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds

August 21, 2018



Give your family a fun and memorable ending to the summer with this weekend’s Drive-In Movie Event at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds!

Buy your tickets now and you’ll be entered to win a Family 4-Pack of Jump Passes to Sky Zone Waldorf!

For every 10 parking passes sold, we will be giving away one family pack of Jump Passes.  Buy tickets at www.thepromisecenter.org/drivein.  In addition to the showing of ‘Despicable Me 3’ on a 40’ movie screen and drive-in style parking, the Drive-In will also feature live music, a Meet & Greet with the Minions, concessions, an obstacle course and bounce house, face painting, vendors, and craft activities to create a truly memorable experience for local families.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for general admission and parking pass holders. Parking passes for a spot in front of the movie screen are $5 and available online. There is a limited quantity of parking passes available. General admission tickets are $10 per person online and $15 at the door. General admission tickets must be purchased in order to enter the event (with or without a parking pass). Children four and younger are free and will not require a general admission ticket.

Tickets are on sale now at www.thepromisecenter.org/drivein. Follow the event (PRC’s Drive-In Movie) on Facebook for updates, event layout and entrance information, tips, FAQ answers, and more.

Funds raised will benefit The Promise Resource Center, a southern Maryland nonprofit dedicated to educating, guiding, and supporting local families. For more information on The Promise Resource Center and their services, visit www.thepromisecenter.org.

