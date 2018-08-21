Couple from Temple Hills Arrested for Armed Robbery at Discount Liquor Store in Huntingtown

On July 25, 2018 at 2:07 p.m., the Calvert Control Center was notified of a robbery at the Discount Liquor Store located at 5005 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.

The caller advised the store was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. The first suspect was described as a black male wearing a bright yellow construction style shirt/jacket with silver reflective striping. This suspect displayed a black handgun with a bag over it.

The second suspect was described as a heavyset black female with an orange construction style shirt/jacket also with silver reflective striping.

The two demanded money at which time the clerk gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of money from the cash drawer. The suspects fled the store in a black 4 door Nissan passenger car bearing a Maryland tag. The vehicle was last seen fleeing northbound on Route 4.

Calvert Sheriff’s Detectives are actively working this case.

Over the last 3 weeks, Detuty Wells of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office worked closely with the Prince George’s County Police Department to identify the two suspects responsible for the robbery that occurred at the Discount Liquor Store.

An investigation revealed that Theodore Emanuel Logan, 29, of Temple Hills and Keocesha Denise McNeil, 23, also of Temple Hills, were responsible for the robbery. It was also learned through Det. Wells’ investigation that the vehicle used in this robbery had been reported stolen from an apartment complex in Temple Hills, Maryland.

On August 13, 2018 Detective Wells was granted Arrest Warrants for each suspect in this case. McNeil was apprehended in Prince George’s County on August 12, 2018 for the stolen vehicle. She was later transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and served the Arrest Warrant for the robbery. Logan was also apprehended in Prince George’s County on August 17, 2018 and was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was served the Arrest Warrant for the robbery.

At this time, both are being held on no bond.

