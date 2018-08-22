Lusby Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

On Friday, August 17, 2018 at approximately 5:55 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to Hallowing Point Road and Skipjack Road in Prince Frederick to assist a possible injured person lying in the grass alongside the road.

Christopher A. Hall, 56, of Lusby, was found in an extremely intoxicated condition and was unable to answer simple questions correctly. EMS was called to check Hall and transport him to the hospital.

Hall became disorderly and was then placed under arrest.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later he began causing disruptions in the hospital and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

